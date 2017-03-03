Fire breaks out in Trump Hotel and Tower in NYC

Firefighters called to Trump Hotel in Manhattan, authorities investigating cause of blaze.

A fire broke out inside the Trump Hotel and Tower on Friday, taking firefighters roughly one hour to extinguish the blaze.

The fire was sparked on the 47th floor of the 52 story building which overlooks Central Park.

One injury has been reported in the incident.

Investigators are examining the causes of the fire, which began around 4:30 a.m. local time. New York Fire Department officials say no evidence of arson has yet been discovered.

Properties bearing Donald Trump’s name have become frequent targets of demonstrators protesting his policies. In January, a man attempted to light himself on fire outside of a Trump hotel in Washington.

Friday’s fire took place in the Trump Hotel and Tower building on Central Park West – a separate building from Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue, where President Trump maintains residence.