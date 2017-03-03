Can financial forecasting predict the best investments?

Many investors use "financial forecasting", and base their investment strategy on what they think might happen in the markets. Is that a good idea? Roger Whitney, CFP, host of The Retirement Answer Man podcast, and Douglas Goldstein, CFP, director of Profile Investment Services, Ltd., discuss the problems with choosing investments based on predictions of what might be. Learn the difference between assumptions and forecasts and find out what you should look for in both the short and long term.

Should you buy bonds if interest rates go up? What happens to bonds when interest rates rise? Watch an eight-minute video on bond laddering and how it can help you make the most of rising interest rates.





