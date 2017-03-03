Bennett increases pressure on PM

Jewish Home leader calls on PM to fulfill promise to Amona residents to construct for them a new town and stop delaying.

The Jewish Home party sent a clear message Friday morning to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu following the failure to fulfill his promise to construct a new town for the now-homeless former residents of Amona.

Jewish Home chairman and Education Minister Naftali Bennett said this morning that "promises must be kept. The Prime Minister promised the residents of Amona that a town would be established immediately, [and the agreement] was signed in front of them a few weeks ago."

"The Jewish Home movement calls on the Prime Minister to keep his promise, and insists that this happen immediately. It is a disgrace that residents of Amona have been forced to start a hunger strike over something so obvious - the existence of a promise made by the Prime Minister," Bennett added.

Yesterday, residents of Amona announced that they had embarked on a hunger strike until the Prime Minister fulfills his pledge to build a new town for the former residents of Amona.

"We feel that Bibi is adding insult to our injury and treating us like beggars," the residents said at a news conference outside the prime minister's residence in Jerusalem.

"The agreement was signed on behalf of the Prime Minister and the government as a whole, by the heads of the Prime Minister's Office, Yoav Horowitz, Eli Groner, and Avi Bitan, three of the closest associates of Netanyahu," said Avichai Boaron, the leader of the campaign to save Amona.

"At first they told us to wait because Donald Trump had only just taken office as the President of the US. Then they told us to wait for a meeting with him. And after the meeting they told us that it is not clear and they are waiting for us to crack and for our demands to lose steam. They are hoping that the public will forget. We have no intention of letting go, and the public does not forget nor forgive," he added.

"This agreement was signed by the State. If there is a legal test, the court would obligate the State [to fulfill its promise]. We do not want to force the Prime Minister to the witness stand."