They left their families to join the IDF

The Hebrew course for olim and lone soldiers at the Michve Alon army base ended this week. 460 soldiers from 37 different countries completed the course, including 357 lone soldiers.

The Hebrew course lasts two months, and combines basic training with classes on Hebrew and Zionism. The aim of the course is allow new soldiers with various mother tongues to integrate into the IDF without facing a language barrier.

Brig. Gen. Moti Almoz, the head of the IDF Manpower Directorate, participated in the graduation ceremony for the course.

Aleho, a lone soldier from Argentina who immigrated to Israel by himself, told Arutz Sheva: "The course has been really great. The headquarters has been very good and really knows how to teach. We came with almost no Hebrew and our Hebrew is now very much improved. I came from Argentina without knowing the country, but I knew that as a Jew the door was open for me, and that I could enlist and serve in the IDF."

He hopes to soon meet his family, who have remained in Argentina. "My family is not used to someone flying too far from home, but they told me to do what I want. I hope to be able to visit them later, maybe in December.

Aleho hopes that he will be able to make a difference through his service. "I'm going to serve as part of the ongoing security service on the northern border. The training until now has been really manageable. I was ready in terms of fitness and I knew I'd have to do pushups [and other exercises."

He has lived in the meantime as a lone soldier on Kibbutz Beit Keshet, "Kibbutz Beit Keshet is my home. This is a beautiful and unique place, and it has many new members, from Brazil, France, and England. The atmosphere here in Israel is very good and I can talk with anyone and feel like part of a family."

He credited the good education he received at home for his decision to make aliyah and serve in the IDF. "I realized that I could go to my country and serve in what is considered the strongest army...I think a person's education starts at home and I received a good education from my mother and father."