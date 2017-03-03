Teen victim of police brutality released from jail

A 14-year old boy injured during a violent arrest has been released from jail, following a court order late Thursday night.

The teen was arrested outside of Kochav Hashahar in Samaria early Thursday morning in what witnesses say was a clear case of police brutality.

"This morning, several police officers arrived on the scene, as part of their persistent and repeated harassment of us, and demanded our ID cards,” said one witness. “We asked them to leave, and they decided to stop one of the boys."

"A policeman grabbed the boy and began to pull on him hard. Another boy came up to him and said 'no violence!' In response, the policeman began to violently attack the boy, knocking him to the ground. He kicked the boy while he was screaming 'you broke my hand!' Then they handcuffed the boy and arrested him. The cop just lost his temper and started acting crazy."

The teen was then taken by police to Hadassah Hospital on Mount Scopus for examination, at which time it was verified that his hand had indeed been broken.

At approximately 11:00 p.m. Thursday night the youth in question was freed, following a ruling by a Jerusalem court. The court ordered the teen released on bail, and reduced the amount for bail demanded by police. The judge also permitted the teen to put up the bail money on Friday, paving the way for his release late Thursday night.