Montreal police investigating latest anti-Jew hate video

Montreal police asked to investigate second video showing hate sermon against Jews from same local mosque.

Montreal police have been asked for the second time in three weeks to investigate a video showing a hate sermon against Jews coming from the same local mosque, JTA reported Thursday.

The Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI) on Tuesday released a video showing Sheikh Wael Al-Ghitawi of the Al Andalous Islamic Center delivering a 2014 sermon against the “people who slayed the prophets, shed their blood, and cursed the Lord ...”

That video was released just two weeks after a video surfaced of another imam at the same mosque who delivered a sermon that year in which he prayed for the victory of the Mujahideen in Palestine and everywhere in the world, and for the ultimate destruction of the “cursed Jews”.

Rabbi Reuben Poupko of the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) told the National Post in response, "This is a bizarre strain of radical propaganda.”

The mosque has explained that the remarks in the first video that was released were made during the Gaza war in the summer of 2014 and were directed only towards Israel and not to all Jews.

Meanwhile, in Toronto, a local mosque last week issued an apology for a hateful prayer supplication from 2016 in which an imam wished for the death of Jews.