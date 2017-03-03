'Past governments erred on Jerusalem'

Minister Gilad Erdan: The government must provide the same services in eastern Jerusalem as it does in western Jerusalem.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan (Likud) opined on Thursday that past governments have acted incorrectly when it comes to eastern Jerusalem.

Speaking at an event marking the 25th anniversary of the death of former Prime Minister Menachem Begin, held at the Begin Heritage Center in Jerusalem, Erdan said that the Israeli governments that have been in power since the reunification of Jerusalem in 1967 have “made a double error”.

“When we talk about the liberation of Jerusalem, we must also be honest with ourselves. When we look at the eastern part of the city, I think our mistake – of all the governments of Israel – has been a double error,” he said.

“We rightfully applied our sovereignty over all parts of the city, but that also means that we have to provide government services in the eastern part at the same level as in the western part,” added Erdan.

He continued, “The individual rights of each person are not conditioned on him loving us more or loving us less. We, as a movement that leads the country, should aim for everyone to get from the Israeli government the same conditions and the same level of service, and today in the eastern part of the city we are very far from where we want to be.”

“On one hand, you as a government need to provide service, and on the other hand need to apply your sovereignty,” said Erdan, who noted that he plans to open a new police station in eastern Jerusalem to serve local residents.