'Hamas tunnels are not a strategic threat'

MK Motti Yogev (Jewish Home) claimed in an interview on the Knesset Channel Thursday that the tunnels which the Hamas terrorist organization has constructed to infiltrate Israeli territory are not a strategic threat to the State of Israel.

Yogev said that Israel must do everything it can to find and destroy the tunnels.

"As the former commander of the Gaza Division and a graduate of the National Security College, I can say from my experience that the intention of Hamas in constructing their tunnels is to get their attack forces into Israel. It may be the method of carrying out a deadly attack. Therefore, we must make every effort to find and destroy them to deny Hamas their method of doing this."

"However," Yogev added, "even with all of the difficulties in dealing with the subterranean threat, this is not a strategic threat. Even if dozens of terrorists went through, they are not likely to cause any casualties to us. And there is no prospect of a strategic threat to Israel's existence."

He explained what he believes constitutes a strategic threat. "A strategic threat, in its essence, is a threat that creates a reality which undermines the existence [of the state] or the ability of [the state] to recover. The volume of casualties or the scope of the damage to the infrastructure - in this sense [examples would be] the nuclear threat, the cyber-threat, the threat of large scale precision attacks on people or on infrastructure. These are strategic threats."

"Once we are aware of the threat posed by the tunnels and are making efforts to deal with them, then they do not constitute a strategic threat. They are rather a tactical threat which it is necessary to deal with."