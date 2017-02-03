'Zero tolerance for anti-Semitic incidents'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo responds to vandalism at Jewish cemetery in Rochester, pledges to bring those responsible to justice.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo condemned the vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Rochester, New York, Thursday, and pledged to launch an immediate investigation to catch the perpetrators.

Five headstones were discovered toppled over in the Waad Hakolel Cemetery, the third such incident at Jewish cemeteries in the US in less than two weeks.

”In recent weeks and months, the family of New York – people of all creeds, colors and backgrounds – have witnessed a dramatic increase in acts of hate and intolerance. The State Police Hate Crimes Task Force, in partnership with federal and local authorities, have launched aggressive investigations into reported hate crimes across the state," Cuomo said

“A number of headstones were recently vandalized and toppled over at Waad Hakolel Cemetery in Rochester. Given the wave of bomb threats targeting Jewish community centers and disturbing vandalism at Jewish cemeteries nationwide, I am directing the State Police to immediately launch a full investigation into this matter.

“New York has zero tolerance for bias or discrimination of any kind, and we will always stand united in the face of anti-Semitism and divisiveness. It is repugnant to everything we believe as New Yorkers, and we will continue to do everything in our power to bring to justice those responsible for these cowardly attacks on the values we hold dear.”