'It's not easy to watch your house be demolished'

Ofra resident speaks of hardships as his family's home is demolished by a bulldozer. 'We always look forward. We have to look forward.'

Ofra resident Netzach Brodt, the owner of one of the nine houses which were destroyed in Ofra yesterday, spoke with Arutz Sheva about the pain of losing his family's home.

"It's not easy to see your house, [which] you lived in for several years, coming down and being bulldozed by one of these huge machines," Brodt said.

"We built this house with the belief that this is our home. [We were] willing to raise our family here. We had three children in this house, and we had some very good times [here]," he added.

He said that he and his wife have to be strong, despite the pain of losing their home, for their children. "They understand what's going on here, but we're trying to teach them the good things [which may come] out of this."

He said that he still has hope for the future. "We always look forward. We have to look forward."