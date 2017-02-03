Elor Azariya's prison sentence delayed

Soldier convicted of manslaughter appeals 18 month sentence, prompting court to delay his transfer to prison.

An army appeals court in the Kiryat complex in Tel Aviv announced Thursday afternoon that Sgt. Elor Azariya, who was convicted of manslaughter in January over the shooting death of a wounded Arab terrorist, would not be transferred to prison to begin serving his 18-month sentence.

The delay comes following the filing by Azariya’s legal defense team of an appeal against the jail sentence.

Attorney Yoram Sheftel filed the appeal on behalf of Azariya on Wednesday.

In light of the appeal, Azariya’s defense team also requested a delay before the beginning of his prison sentence. After the prosecution dropped its opposition to the request Thursday, the appeals court approved the delay.

Azariya had been scheduled to begin serving his sentence next Sunday.