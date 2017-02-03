Does using a credit card trap you into debt?

Douglas Goldstein, CFP, a financial advisor who helps Americans living in Israel manage their investments, discusses the benefits and risks of using a credit card with Jason Steele, an expert in the credit card industry. Find out how credit cards really work, and who benefits from your credit card purchases. Can consumers benefit from points and reward schemes without falling into debt?

Will the Trump Administration cause the markets to crash? Now that President Trump is Commander in Chief, we can expect many changes to government policies and taxation. Douglas Goldstein, explores the differences between fiscal and monetary policy and assesses possible changes to the U.S. economy.





