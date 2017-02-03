Bennett reconnects with his roots

Education Minister Naftali Bennett received a family tree detailing his family roots back through the mid-18th century during a visit to the Diaspora Museum in Tel Aviv Thursday.

The family tree was presented to Bennett by Irina Nevzlin, the Chair of the Board of Directors of the Diaspora Museum, Dan Tadmor, the CEO of the museum, Adi Akunis, the Head of the Israel Friends of Beit Hatfutsot (the Diaspora Museum.

Minister Bennett, a native of Haifa, is the son of Zionist parents who immigrated to Israel following the Six Day War. His family came from different parts of the United States, and his ancestors had immigrated to the US from various parts of Europe during the 19th century.

One branch of Bennett's family came from western Poland, in an area which was once part of Prussia and later Germany. Another branch of his family began in the Netherlands during the 17th century.

The family tree contains information and photographs, derived from the databases of the history of Diaspora Jewish communities which gave rise to the Bennett family.

Bennett toured the new wing of the museum, which includes exhibits on Operation Moses, Synagogues, Jewish heroes, and Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan.