Report: Iran preparing for massive military buildup

Weapons ban on Iran due to be lifted by 2020 as part of 2015 nuclear deal, termination likely to prompt wave of acquisitions.

Iran’s armed forces are likely to receive a significant boost in 2020, as an international ban on conventional weapons purchases is lifted – part of the 2015 nuclear deal negotiated by the Obama administration, in conjunction with the four other permanent United Nations Security Council members and Germany.

Under the terms of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more commonly known as the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, United Nations Security Council Resolution 1737 – which includes sanctions barring conventional arms purchases by the Islamist regime in Tehran – will be mostly lifted in 2020.

A report by the US Office of Naval Intelligence, which was obtained by Bloomberg News, suggests the Iranian government is likely to acquire a wide variety of new armaments following the termination of the arms ban.

In light of the JCPOA clause regarding the UN arms ban, Iran in 2020 will be able to “pursue foreign acquisitions that have been inaccessible since sanctions were imposed,” the report states.

According to the Office of Naval Intelligence, Iran is almost certain to take advantage of the end of sanctions to bolster its navy and air defense network with ships, submarines, and missiles from Russia and other foreign powers.

The report added that Iran has already “entered into negotiations with Russia” for several weapons systems, including the SS-N-26 Yakhont cruise missile.