Haredim to protest Sabbath desecration in Jerusalem on Saturday

The Eida Haharedit, the umbrella organization for anti-Zionist haredi groups in Jerusalem, announced that it will hold a protest rally this coming Saturday against the desecration of the Sabbath in Jerusalem, the Kikar Hashabbat Hebrew news site reported on Thursday.

The demonstration will be held at 3:30 PM, Saturday afternoon, at Zupnik Square in the neighborhood of Mea Shearim.

The announcement of the rabbinical court stated that "The sanctity of the holy city of Jerusalem is deteriorating and going from bad to worse" due to violations of the Sabbath in the capital.

The announcement also accused the municipality of "encouraging the opening of stores, businesses, and entertainment venues" on the Sabbath, "to the sound of the deafening silence of the haredi community as a whole. How can we...see the desecration of God's name, the Torah, and the holy Sabbath" without protesting, the rabbinical court asked.