MK Glick: This is secular coercion

MK Yael German (Yesh Atid) recently submitted a bill which if passed would prohibit all conversion therapies on homosexual minors.

In an interview with Yoaz Hendel and Nitzan Horowitz MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) responded by saying: "I respect all of my homosexual friends and do not view them as sick and requiring medical treatment. However just as I oppose religious coercion I also oppose the opposite form of coercion.

Glick added that he feels that conversion therapy should be offered to whoever desires "of his free will" to undergo it. "Just as I respect a woman who wishes to color her hair or a person who wishes to undergo a gender-change operation.

"If a person comes and hears all of the implications and then says 'I still want to undergo conversion therapy', why should we prohibit such a thing?," concluded Glick.