MK Glick: This is secular coercion

Likud MK opposes bill banning conversion therapy for homosexuals, calls proposal 'secular coercion'.

Yoel Domb,

MK Yehuda Glick
MK Yehuda Glick
Flash 90

MK Yael German (Yesh Atid) recently submitted a bill which if passed would prohibit all conversion therapies on homosexual minors.

In an interview with Yoaz Hendel and Nitzan Horowitz MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) responded by saying: "I respect all of my homosexual friends and do not view them as sick and requiring medical treatment. However just as I oppose religious coercion I also oppose the opposite form of coercion.

Glick added that he feels that conversion therapy should be offered to whoever desires "of his free will" to undergo it. "Just as I respect a woman who wishes to color her hair or a person who wishes to undergo a gender-change operation.

"If a person comes and hears all of the implications and then says 'I still want to undergo conversion therapy', why should we prohibit such a thing?," concluded Glick.




