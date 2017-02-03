Israel strikes back after Gaza terrorists open fire on IDF units

IDF vehicle damaged as terrorists open fire on Israeli soldiers, prompting return fire from IDF tanks and aircraft.

IDF units stationed in the western Negev came under fire from Gaza terrorists Thursday afternoon, any army spokesperson reported.

According to the report, terrorists operating in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip fired shots at Israeli soldiers engaged in routine operations along a northern section of the Gaza border fence.

No soldiers or civilians were wounded in the shooting attack, but one IDF vehicle was damaged.

In response to the fire from the Gaza Strip, IDF tanks and Israeli Air Force aircraft destroyed two Hamas positions in the northern Gaza Strip.

Earlier this week, terrorists in the Strip fired a rocket into Israel. Following the attack, the IDF attacked and destroyed several Hamas positions in Gaza.