Agudath Israel endorses Trump condemnation of anti-Semitism

In the wake of recent anti-Semitic attacks in the US and attempts to connect them with the election of Donald Trump as American president, theAmerican Agudath Israel has released a statement hailing Trump for condemning anti-Semitic acts. The statement endorses Trump's efforts on behalf of American Jews as well as efforts of law enforcement authorities to combat the anti-Semitic outbreak.

The Agudath Israel statement said that "It isn’t necessary to state our concern and revulsion at recent vandalism and threats against Jewish sites. They are reminders of the age-old and persistent hatred for Klal Yisroel that festers in the darker corners of even American society.

""Jewish institutions, of course, need to be particularly vigilant these days, to help ensure that the odious cowards who have expressed themselves by making bomb threats and toppling headstones aren’t able to take their animosity any further, chalilah [heaven forfend].

"We are grateful to law enforcement authorities for acting with alacrity in the wake of the recent ugliness; to President Trump for his clear condemnation of anti-Semitic acts; to Vice President Pence for his personal participation in the clean-up efforts at the vandalized Chesed Shel Emeth Cemetery near St. Louis; to New York Governor Cuomo for strengthening the state’s prosecution of hate crimes and for proposing $25 million to enhance security in religious schools; and to all the good citizens who have expressed their solidarity with the Jewish community during these difficult times.

"Above all, we must always remember that the ultimate protection of our people comes from Above, and that our merits and our prayers are what, in the end, ensure our security."