Watch: Battle to retake Mosul

Tags:ISIS
Related Stories
- China threatened with "rivers of blood" by ISIS
- Watch: Last ISIS stronghold under attack
- ISIS: 'Take the brother's example, terrorize the Jew'
- Israeli convert to Islam joins ISIS
- Watch: Interview with convicted ISIS terrorists
- Verdict for Israeli facing death sentence postponed
- Watch: Former ISIS member speaks out
- What Jewish prisoner of ISIS said during captivity
- Report: ISIS planning 'mass terror attacks' in Britain
- Watch: ISIS soldiers strap bomb on dog