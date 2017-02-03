Tags:Tax Cut
'When we come out with the plan there will be a tax cut'
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reassures the American people of tax cuts in the near future.
Contact Editor
, 02/03/17 12:25
Illustration: Tax
Thinkstock
|
MainAll NewsUS & Canada'When we come out with the plan there will be a tax cut'
'When we come out with the plan there will be a tax cut'
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin reassures the American people of tax cuts in the near future.
Contact Editor
, 02/03/17 12:25
Illustration: Tax
Thinkstock
Tags:Tax Cut
Related Stories