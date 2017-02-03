House committee to investigate Russia-Trump ties

House of Representatives intelligence committee to investigate allegations of collusion between Trump campaign and Russia.

The U.S. House of Representatives intelligence committee will investigate allegations of collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, the top Democrat on the panel said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

"We have reached a written agreement, the minority and the majority in the House intelligence committee, that we will investigate allegations of Russian collusion with the Trump campaign," Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) was quoted as having said in an interview on MSNBC.

The committee said in a statement that its Republican chairman, Devin Nunes, and Schiff had agreed that their investigation will seek answers to several questions.

One of the questions that will be asked, according to the statement, will be: "Did the Russian active measures include links between Russia and individuals associated with political campaigns or any other U.S. Persons?"

The investigation comes following a recent report that several of Trump's associates, as well as several members of his campaign team, spoke numerous times with Russians prior to the November 2016 elections.

According to the New York Times, phone records and intercepted calls show Trump campaign officials and advisers repeatedly conversed with senior Russian government and intelligence officials. The conversations took place over a period of several months.

The calls in question are completely separate from the ones Trump's former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, reportedly had with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Those calls, in which Flynn allegedly discussed sanctions with Kislyak, ultimately led to Trump asking for Flynn’s resignation when it was discovered that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the conversations.