"Build for Me a Sanctuary"

Once again solo at the mike, Yitzchak Reuven focuses on the seminal turning point embodied by parashat Terumah, in which the focus of the book of Exodus changes from what G-d is doing for Israel, to what Israel is doing for G-d, namely, building Him a Sanctuary.

Sometimes all you have to do is ask, and that is exactly how G-d opens His forty day discourse with Moshe on Mount Sinai: He asks of every person of Israel whose heart motivates him or her, to raise themselves up by donating of their possessions, their time, and their expertise, to build a Sanctuary for G-d within their midst.

It is this very same call to action that continues to inspire the Temple Institute, which, for thirty years, has been rallying the people of Israel and all the world to take G-d up on His proposal, and build for Him today, a Holy Temple in the place He has chosen: Jerusalem.





Click here to download the podcast