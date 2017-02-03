MK Smotrich: No Regulation Law can help against self-hatred

MK Bezalel Smotrich responded dismissively to Channel 2 report claiming he was in conflict of interests when he promoted Regulation Law.

According to the report Smotrich himself lives in an illegal house which may be built on Palestinian land. Smotrich's house is situated in the Givat Rashi neighborhood in Kedumim and aerial photos demonstrate that the land there may be private Palestinian land.

Moreover the report claimed that "the houses erected in the area since 2004 are illegal since they are outside the zoning area of Kedumim."

The information apparently stemmed from the ultra-left-wing organization "Naboth's vineyard" which is concerned among other things with locating Jewish homes situated on private Palestinian land.

MK Smotrich described the report as a "fake inquiry" and said that "the only people with a conflict of interests are the journalists who try to represent the Palestinians in order to evict Jews from their houses but in such cases of self- hatred, no Regulation Law will help.

As I've done until today, I will do all I can to protect the communities of Judea and Samaria and to develop them as the direct continuation of the 'Zionist dream,' said Smotrich