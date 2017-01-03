Obamas land record $65 million book deal

Former President Barack Obama signs deal for memoir worth ten times deal for George W. Bush's memoir. Michelle Obama to also pen new book.

Former US President Barack Obama landed a $65 million book deal, it was announced Tuesday.

The deal is the largest ever paid for a presidential memoir, and also includes a book written by former first lady Michelle Obama.

Obama's predecessor, former President George W. Bush, signed a deal worth $7 million for the rights to publish his memoir after leaving office in 2009. Both presidents signed their book deals with Knopf, a division of Penguin Random House.

"We are absolutely thrilled to continue our publishing partnership with President and Mrs. Obama," Penguin Random House CEO Markus Dohle said in a statement.

"With their words and their leadership, they changed the world, and every day, with the books we publish at Penguin Random House, we strive to do the same. Now, we are very much looking forward to working together with President and Mrs. Obama to make each of their books global publishing events of unprecedented scope and significance."

Obama authored two books before being elected president, the best-selling "Dreams from My Father" and "The Audacity of Hope." He also finished a children's book, "Of Thee I sing," after the 2008 presidential election.

Michelle Obama has authored one book. "American Grown," a book about food and gardening, was published in 2012 while she served as the First Lady.

No details or publishing dates for the books have been given,