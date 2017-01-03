British PM: Universities have a duty to fight anti-Semitism

British Prime Minister Theresa May calls on British universities to do more to combat rising anti-Semitism on campus.

British Prime Minister Theresa May called on universities in the UK to “investigate and swiftly address” anti-Semitism on their campuses Wednesday.

May was responding to a question asked by Conserative MP Bob Blackman during a traditional Parliamentary session of Prime Minister’s Questions. Blackman asked about the anti-Israel activity on university campuses which often devolves into anti-Semitism. “This week, Jewish students are being subjected to intimidation, fear and anti-Semitism as a result of so-called Israel Apartheid Week. What action can my Right Honorable friend make sure [sic] that chancellors and principals ensure that anti-Semitism is not allowed to prosper on campuses?”

May responded: “Higher education institutions have a responsibility to ensure that they provide a safe and inclusive environment for all students, and we expect them to have robust policies and procedures in place to comply with the law, to investigate, and to swiftly address [any] hate crime, including any anti-Semitic incidents that are reported."

She added that Minister of Higher Education Jo Johnson had "recently written to remind institutions of these expectations, and he's also urged them to follow the government’s lead in adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism."