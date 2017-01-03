'Time frozen' in house of missing French family

A neighborhood in the town of Nantes in western France was placed on lockdown as forensic investigators searched for traces of a family which has been missing for two weeks.

The only traces of the family in their home were traces of blood on the staircase and ground floor, as well as a cell phone which was covered in blood.

A nationwide bulletin was put out saying that the suspect in the disappearance of the family was Sebastien Troadec, the 21 year old son of the home owners, Pascal and Brigitte Troadec.

Sebastien's cell phone was the only mobile phone found in the house, and it was covered in blood. His car was also the only vehicle they had.

Police suspect that Sebastien may have killed his family in an apparent murder-suicide. Traces of his blood, as well as the blood of his parents, were found in the house. No traces have been found of the couple's 18 year old daughter.

Nantes prosecutor Pierre Sennes told Europe 1 radio that "It's like time froze in the house," as the sink was still filled with dirty dishes, and the washing machine was still packed with clothes.

Investigators said the case is similar to that of another family murdered six years ago in the same town. The authorities are still searching for the man suspected of killing his wife and four children in 2011.