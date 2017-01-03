'State Comptroller adopted a childish approach'

Amos Yadlin, former head of the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate, spoke out Wednesday on Radio South against State Comptroller Yosef Shapira's report regarding the 2014 Protective Edge campaign in Gaza.

Yadlin claimed that Shapira had approached the matter "from a very narrow viewpoint" and that he had actually "missed the point. He touched on one operational problem and treated it as if it were the Iranian nuclear bomb. With all due respect to the tunnel threat, it is not the main threat facing the State of Israel. There are much more significant threats to the State of Israel," said Yadlin.

Yadlin added, regarding the tunnel threat, that "when you are focused on one issue alone, one which does not have a clear-cut solution, the fact that there is a cabinet discussion of the issue does not mean that a solution will emerge immediately. A technological solution may require ten years of work, an operational solution must be practised beforehand in order to be able to implement it. It is childish to presume that if the cabinet conducts a discussion on something, it will be solved automatically. The report proves that whoever wrote the report about intelligence doesn't understand how intelligence works in the 21st century."