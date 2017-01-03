FBI: Bomb threats against JCCs work of single person

Law enforcement official says evidence in bomb threats against JCCs points to single "nutjob."

The waves of bomb threats against Jewish community centers in the US are the work of a single "nutjob" and not a terrorist organization or hate group, according to a law enforcement official.

Approximately 90 bomb threats have been made against JCCs across the US over the past two months. So far, no bombs have been found.

“The FBI has taken the lead on this [investigation]” the official told the New York Post.

The source told the post that the absence of any bombs suggests that all of the threats were made by a single individual acting alone.

“He’s definitely some nut job. He’s masking his phone number whenever he calls...For the past three months, he’s phoned in bomb threats to Jewish centers across the country and nothing ever happens. That’s not a terrorist. That’s a nut.”

Earlier, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro told Reuters following a meeting with US President Donald Trump that the President had suggested that the bomb threats could have been an attempt “to make others look bad.”

President Trump has condemned the threats against the JCCs, as well as the recent desecration of several Jewish cemeteries in St. Louis and Philadelphia, calling them "cowardly" and stressing that anti-Semitic incidents will not be tolerated.