Police: Ofra evictions complete, demolition commencing

The Israel police announced the completion of the eviction of nine families from their homes in the town of Ofra in Samaria Wednesday as the demolition of the homes was underway.

The evictions took place over the course of the day Tuesday. A group of protesters remained on of the roof of the final home until Wednesday afternoon.

The police stated yesterday that they would not attempt to remove the protesters from the roof by force and instead closed off the buildings and waited for the protesters to come down on their own. However, special border police forces were called in to remove the last protesters from the roof Wednesday morning.

The removal of the protesters from the roof completed the evacuation, allowing the authorities to bring in the bulldozers to begin the destruction of the final homes.

"The Israel Police has completed its mission to evacuate 9 houses in the settlement fo Amona," the police said in a statement.

"The eviction was carried out in accordance with the decision of the court and the instructions of the political echelon, so as to enable the IDF and Ministry of Defense to complete the evacuation of the personal belongings and the demolition of the structures," the statement continued.

According to the police, 11 officers were injured during the evacuation. 17 teenage protesters were also injured according to the Binyamin Regional Council. 15 protesters were arrested.





