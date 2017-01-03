Police to compensate youth for illegal handcuffing

The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court ruled that the police should pay 2800 NIS in compensation to a youth from the Etzion Bloc who was taken to court in handcuffs. The law prohibits unnecessary handcuffing in a public place.

The suit was submitted by attorney Menashe Yadu of the Civil Affairs department of Honenu, an organization dedicated to assisting soldiers and civilians who wish to defend themselves against criminal allegations by the State. The suit was based on a picture taken of the youth as he was being brought to court handcuffed and footcuffed in violation of regulations.

During the course of the hearing regarding the claim, the police representatives admitted that the regulations require that a minor should only be handcuffed if there is a concern that he may escape or for other special reasons and in such cases the policemen must file a report regarding the reason for the handcuffing.

In this case no such report was submitted and the detectives of the Judea and Samaria Nationalist Crimes Unit handcuffed him for no reason. At first the police claimed he had not been handcuffed but a picture taken by the Honenu organization disproved this claim.

The State came to an agreement with attorney Yadu that a ruling would be given without explanations and that the compensation would be capped at 4000 NIS. Judge Ofir Yehezkel set the damages at 2800 NIS.

Honenu said that it is dealing with a number of similar suits in the legal system and stated that policemen frequently flaunt the regulations and deny detainees their rights time and again.

Attorney Yadu assed that "this will remind the Israeli police that settlers and right-wing activists also have rights and human dignity which must be preserved. The gap between the norms as they are written in the laws and regulations and the treatment which detainees receive from policemen is like heaven and earth. I have no doubt that this ruling will lead to an improvement in the situation."