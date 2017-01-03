Op-Ed: Loss and politics - the analysts' Zionism

Only idiots who supported the Oslo Accords could say we had political options to deal with Hamas.

For over a month already, politicians and media reporters have prepared Israel's citizens for the biggest drama of all. Never before was there such cynical and political use of the State Comptroller's report.

The politicians and analysts who praised Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon for their restraint and moderate goals are now partying as if this is their dream report. These are the same people who praised Netanyahu and Ya'alon for the fact that they did not get sucked into a ground operation like the Cabinet suggested. And now they are trying to push Israel to elections.

Their party will end very soon.

Israel's citizens are incredibly smart, and they know both politicians and analysts aren't interested in the truth of the report - they see it only as a way to stab each other. It's a poor man's happiness, since we're already dealing with the submarine scandal.

I have no doubt that the IDF does not need the State Comptroller's report in order to learn the necessary lessons from how it handled operations in Protective Edge. The IDF does not need this report for intelligence, and they do not need it for future operations in Gaza, whenever they come.

The Prime Minister will do what he needs to do in order to ensure his ability to update Cabinet members without worrying about leaks. He can adopt a policy training ministers to deal properly with complicated diplomatic and military operations. But this is absolutely not the same as classing Operation Protective Edge as a failure. The way Hamas leads Gaza leans on Israel's kvetching and self-admonishment. Hamas has never thrown away its morals so very much.

Every analyst chooses one line from this report, and slaps his agenda on top of it. One "objective" analyst compared Operation Protective Edge to the Yom Kippur war, Netanyahu to Golda Meir, an Ya'alon to Moshe Dayan.

Only idiots who supported the Oslo Accords could say we had political options to deal with Hamas.

Another analyst built a tower on the air raids, and the State Comptroller himself turned the tunnels into Operation Protective Edge's main issue, while purposefully ignoring all of the other security threats.

How much cynicism can the media give parents who are mourning for fallen soldiers? How much cynicism does it take to ask the government to learn a lesson? It's difficult - nearly impossible - to handle the pain of parents who lost what matters most to them. And yet, evil uses this exact pain in order to criticize the army and the country's leaders.

It's a shame that political nitpickiness has twisted the State Comptroller's report and sent it straight to the archives. It's a shame this report has joined the unending attempts to overthrow Israel's right-wing government are stored.

Adapted from Israel Hayom.