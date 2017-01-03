ISIS: 'Take the brother's example, terrorize the Jew'

ISIS uses Telegram channel to encourage 'lone wolf' attacks, tells terrorists to 'dress like Jews, put lots of weapons under clothes.'

ISIS terrorists encouraged those on Telegram channel "Lone Mujahid" to "terrorize" Jewish communities in the Western world, instructing viewers to "dress up like a Jew" and "have plenty of weapons" under their coats.

Lone Mujahid is a chat room frequented by aspiring terrorists and Islamic extremists. It regularly features guides to committing jihad and bomb-assembly and knife-attack tutorials.

In their message, terrorists wrote, "If you're still in the west! Dress up like a Jew! Go to your nearest Jewish area! Make sure you have plenty of weapons under you coat!

"Take the brother's example and terrorize the Yahood (Jew).

"Unleash the pain of the Muslims upon these A.P.E.S!!!!"

They also posted a picture of terrorist Amedy Coulibaly, who attacked a Jewish supermarket in Paris.

In January 2015, Coulibaly killed five people before being shot dead by police.