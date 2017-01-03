Trump's UNHRC representative: Enough with the Israel obsession

Erin Barclay slams constant obsession with Israel, says Trump considering pulling out of UNHRC.

US President Donald Trump's administration on Wednesday morning sharply criticized the United Nations Human Rights Committee for its "obsession with Israel."

Speaking at the Geneva forum, Deputy Secretary of State Assistant Erin Barclay said, "The United States remains deeply troubled by the Council’s consistent unfair and unbalanced focus on one democratic country, Israel.

"In order for this Council to have any credibility, let alone success, it must move away from its unbalanced and unproductive positions.

"As we consider our future engagements, my government will be considering the Council's actions with an eye toward reform to more fully achieve the Council's mission to protect and promote human rights."

Barclay also mentioned the US was debating whether or not to stay in the UNHRC or not - and that the final decision would depend on agenda.

The United States is currently an elected member of the 47-state Geneva forum where its three-year term ends in 2019.

On February 20, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley similarly slammed the United Nations Security Council for their "obsessing over Israel." On February 26, the US announced it was considering leaving the UNHRC.