Watch: Woman claims Trump speech not the real Trump

Tags:Trump
Related Stories
- Trump's UNHRC representative: Enough with the Israel obsession
- 'Trump being underestimated, is good for the Jewish community'
- Watch: Trump responds to Jimmy Kimmel's accusation of racism
- Watch: Ben Stein defends Trump on CNN
- Trump revokes transgender bathroom regulation
- University sociologist suggests a reason for Trump's victory
- Watch: Fox News discuss media bias and the latest Trump news.
- Report: US considers quitting UN Human Rights Council
- 'Everyone needs to fight the de-legitimization of Israel'
- 'Witches' cast 'spell' on Trump to remove him from office