'Small businesses are going to start collapsing'

MK Oren Hazan says new regulations meant to protect workers are in fact doing the opposite, by harming small businesses who employ them.

MK Oren Hazan (Likud) spoke on Tuesday in the Knesset about the new laws granting benefits to workers, and told his listeners about the time he owned a shawarma stand in the city of Ariel.

"There are many new MKs who really want to help, but they don't have the necessary knowledge to do so," Hazan said. "I see laws being made right, left, and center. We've lost our sense of direction. A day of rest, a nursing day, a day of passing things along, a nursing day, a hugging and kissing day, and it's a whole party.

"People, wake up. Tomorrow morning business owners will no longer want to employ women.

"To my great dismay, I once had shawarma. They say it's the second-best shawarma in Israel. It was called Baba Grill Bar. And it was the best Baba.

"Every morning, I would lay out the meat, fry, spice, slice, and stand 14 hours on my feet. I would cut, slice, serve, hummus, French fries, salad, you name it. Will you eat here, or should I pack it up? But besides for the fact that I loved to give generously, because 'food should be made with love or not at all,' I was sweating at that shawarma place, and not just because of how hot the oven was.

"I was sweating because of all the new rules from the National Insurance Institute, and all the other new regulations. As a young owner of a small business, I understand where these people are coming from - and it's something MKs don't understand.

"These regulations come at the expense of the Israeli public. Every day that we think we're helping workers - we're really raising the cost of living. If we don't stop, we're gong to find a lot of small businesses collapsing."