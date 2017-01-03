Sadat's nephew expelled from Egyptian parliament

Nephew of Egyptian President who signed peace treaty with Israel expelled from parliament.

The nephew of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, who signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1979, has been expelled from the Egyptian parliament.

Mohamed Anwar Sadat, a nephew of the president who was assassinated after signing the treaty with former Prime Minister Menachem Begin, was expelled in a vote on Monday for allegedly leaking the draft of a controversial NGO law to foreign embassies, reported AFP.

The nephew, a frequent critic of the government and parliament, which is dominated by supporters of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, was also accused of forging MPs' signatures on a bill he had presented.

Sadat denied both accusations to AFP on Tuesday, saying they were "false."

"I was not surprised because I have expressed many reservations about what parliament does and its compliance with the constitution and the law," he told the news agency, adding, "As we see, many people are not content with the status of democracy in Egypt.”

His expulsion, claimed Sadat, was "a message to those inside and outside parliament: 'No one is dear to us.'"

Elected in 2015, parliament has been accused by critics of acting as a rubber stamp for Sisi, the former army chief who toppled his Islamist predecessor Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood.

Sadat was one of the few dissenting voices in parliament.

Following Morsi’s ouster, the Muslim Brotherhood was blacklisted as a terrorist organization. In addition, Egypt has frozen the assets of senior leaders of the movement and has arrested dozens of its members since Morsi’s ouster, including most of its leadership.

Sadat had chaired parliament's human rights committee before resigning in protest at what he called its ineffectiveness, according to AFP.

He had heated disputes with parliament speaker Ali Abdel Al, who once shouted down Sadat when he inquired about military pensions for officers who went on to lead industry and state institutions.

His uncle, Anwar Sadat, turned Egypt into the first Arab country to sign a peace treaty with Israel. He was assassinated two years later, in October of 1981.

Despite the treaty, ties between Israel and Egypt have been formally cold, and Egypt's political elite remains hostile to any normalization of ties with Israel.

Last year, an Egyptian parliamentarian was dismissed for hosting Israel's ambassador at his home.

The lawmaker’s hosting of the ambassador sparked outrage in parliament where one lawmaker hit him with a shoe -- an insult in the Arab world.