'Netanyahu should've been more courageous'

Avi Ro’eh, chairman of the Binyamin Regional Council and the Yesha Council, on Tuesday accompanied the residents of the nine homes that were evicted in Ofra.

"It is painful and sad day, which came despite all the efforts to stop the demolition of the nine houses. In the end, there was unreceptiveness which caused the destruction," Ro’eh told Arutz Sheva.

"The young guys here do not understand how this happened, and that’s why they're here to protest. We called on them to express their protest, but at the same understand that the ones who are carrying out this painful eviction are the same ones who ensure our security.”

Where did we go wrong?

"I'm not sure that we were wrong. I think the mistake was made by the Israeli government and I say this as a member of the Likud. The Prime Minister, who we made sure would be in this position, should have made decisions that are a bit more courageous and put up a braver stance to the Supreme Court, which did not happen."

Now that the Regulation Law has passed, can we be more relaxed?

"Absolutely not. We are not sitting on our laurels because we do not have this privilege. We are committed to strengthening the settlement enterprise. We need to know to convey the right messages and eventually hand over the reins to the next generation.

"I think that Amona and Ofra did a good job which influences the decision-makers. Just yesterday we heard the President of the Supreme berating the prosecution for failing to regulate residential areas on state land. Even Justice Naor understand that you cannot decide just to destroy and destroy and create a great pain for the people of Israel. At the same time, this pain only encourages us to continue to build, develop and expand and come out even stronger from this,” concluded Ro’eh.