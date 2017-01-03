Israeli tennis star announces retirement

Israeli tennis star Shahar Peer announced her retirement on Tuesday.

"I want to share with you one of the hardest decisions I have had to make in my life. After 23 years, in which 13 of those years I was an international professional tennis player, I am retiring," Peer wrote on Facebook.

"I made this decision following a chronic inflammation in my shoulder, that has been lasting for over two years, and prevents me from competing at the high level that I am used to and expect from myself

"I look back on this experience with a huge smile, a lot of happiness and satisfaction. I am proud of all of my accomplishments as well as the huge honor I was given to represent the state of Israel,” wrote Peer.

Peer won five international competitions and reached the quarter finals of Grand Slam contests in Australia and the United States. She represented Israel at two Olympic tournaments.