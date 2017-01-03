Ofra: Arrested for providing food and sleeping bag to evictees

Resident of Ofra arrested after using a multicopter to transfer food and sleeping bag to people barricaded on their roof.

A resident of the community of Ofra was arrested on Tuesday after using a multicopter to transfer food and a sleeping bag to people who were barricaded on their roof during the eviction of nine homes in the community.

The man, who is married and a father of children, was among several people who were arrested during the eviction, according to legal aid organization Honenu.

Three underage girls were arrested as well by female Border Police officers, who according to eyewitnesses used violence during the arrest.

Also arrested was a 30-year-old resident of Ofra who was trying to separate police officers and youths who clashed. The resident was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

The detainees were taken to the Ma'aleh Adumim station for questioning, and are provided with legal assistance by a lawyer from Honenu.