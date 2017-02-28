Israeli killed in accident in Bolivia

23-year-old Dor Jan, a resident of Kiryat Ono, was killed on Tuesday in a motorcycle accident in Bolivia.

The Foreign Ministry, which informed the family about the accident, said it was working to fly Jan’s body for burial in Israel. Since there is no Israeli embassy in Bolivia, the arrangements are being made through the consulate in Lima, Peru.

Jan’s family said, “Dor, our son and our brother, was full of love and giving, with a big beautiful smile that will remain etched in our memories forever. Dor was a kid who was always surrounded by friends and we will miss him greatly."

Last Friday, 70-year-old Nachum Henkin was killed in a bus accident during an organized trip to Cuba.

Together with several other Israelis, Henkin and his wife Chana were on a bus from the central Cuban city of Morón to Ciego de Ávila when the bus overturned.

Eight other passengers were lightly to moderately injured.