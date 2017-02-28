'Trump being underestimated, is good for the Jewish community'

Chairman of the Center for Righteousness and Integrity (CRI) and co-President of the Religious Zionists of America (RZA) Martin Oliner spoke with Arutz Sheva about President Trump's great potential for the Jews, antisemitism in the United States, US-Russia relations and their impact on Israel, the differences between the Trump and Obama eras, and the good to be found in UN resolution 2334:

"I think Donald Trump is really underestimated. He's a man of extraordinary talent, as he's proven by winning one election critically, in states that he was never meant to win; I think it's part of G-d's miracle, that we've put Donald Trump in as President. Regrettably, parts of the Jewish community just can't understand that, they were very pro-Clinton, and they've never really gotten over the fact that she didn't win the election."

"As a Jew from the galut, even though we have Trump, and and Trump is the most extraordinary ... angel - he comes from G-d, it's a G-dly event, when you look at all the statistics that are out there, this win was not meant to happen. It has to only be because G-d wanted it to happen."

"Russia is important in a very critical way today, more than most people realize. At the end of the day, the President is looking for detente with Russia. He's trying to open up a new line of communication, the way most presidents have in the past. They want to do a reset button. Where the issue is going to come is that at the end of the day, Russia today does more business with Iran than anyone else. Iran is critical. And as you know, when it comes to Putin, his domestic policy is part of his foreign policy. So when you take that all together, what does it mean? So in regard to Syrian safe havens, I think at the end of the day what it means is that Russia will try to court the Sunni community as well. It's great to be friends with Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, and the rest of the Sunni community. But up to a point. At the end of the day, his demand for trading, his relationship with Iran is going to be for a very heavy price. And there I think at the end of the day, there's going to be a massive divide between Russia and America, because at the end of the day, Iran is going to be critical. And for Russia to do anything, there are demands in Crimea or in Europe, are going to be so outstanding that it's going to be a non-starter. So at the end of the day, when it comes to Iran, there's going to be a break - a massive break - between America and Russia."