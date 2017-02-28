Ya'alon: The Cabinet was irresponsible, leaked information

Former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon responded Tuesday to the findings of the State Comptroller report, which concluded that the Security Cabinet was not properly informed prior to and during Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

Ya'alon was one of the officials criticized in the report for failing to inform the Cabinet ministers of the seriousness of the threat posed by Hamas' terror tunnels from Gaza into southern Israel.

"The report on [Operation] Protective Edge has become a political report. The report examines partial elements of a complex conflict. It ignores the larger considerations, because the politicians with vested interests and who purposefully brought to the Comptroller's office [specific] information and poisoned the investigation," Ya'alon said in response to the report's criticisms.

Ya'alon said that it was the Cabinet that was the problem, not the actions of himself or Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu. "The Cabinet was irresponsible during [Operation] Protective Edge. It was a shallow and populist Cabinet. It was a Cabinet of leaks, in which [ministers] spoke out of both sides of their mouths. The discussions were a big farce which, if not for Netanyahu, the Chief of Staff, and myself, would have ended in disaster."