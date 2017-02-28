Globalist expose' site claims 'exclusive' access to Trump speech

Infowars, which has scrutinized indications Israel involved in 9/11 attacks, says it received 'exclusive' access to Trump speech outline.

A conspiracy theory website, which in the past has pushed claims the Israeli government was involved in the September 11th attacks, touted what it called “exclusive” access to the outline of President Trump’s upcoming address to congress.

Infowars, a media platform promoting conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ internet show, The Alex Jones Show, claimed on Monday to have received “exclusive” access to material from President Trump’s scheduled address to a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday.

But, as Erick Erickson, a writer for the conservative RedState website noted on Twitter, the White House made the outline of Tuesday’s speech to a multitude of media outlets.

“The White House staff mass emailed people the bullet points for the State of the Union,” Erickson wrote. “One site is claiming an exclusive. I got em too.”

“I can name 13 other people I know got the same email b/c we've been discussing it,” he added.

In January, Jones said the Trump administration had offered him credentials to the White House press corps, a claim quickly rebutted by the White House.

“He is not credentialed for the White House,” said Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. “The White House Press Office has not offered him credentials.”