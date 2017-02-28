Goldin family criticizes 'brawls' over Comptroller's report

The parents of slain IDF soldier Hadar Goldin have criticized the political furor over the publication of the State Comptroller's report on the Protective Edge campaign due to be published Tuesday afternoon.

"As a bereaved family which has lost what is so dear to us in a Hamas terror tunnel in Rafah, we are saddened by this political brawl around the report," said the Goldins.

"We call on politicians from all sides of the spectrum and especially the former and present members of the security cabinet to fulfill their desire to lead the Jewish nation and to use their energies to promote the return of Hadar and Oron to Israel.

"The next report of the Comptroller regarding the cabinet will document the lack of activity on the part of the Israeli government regarding those in captivity and missing in action," said the family.

On Monday the head of the "Yad Lebanim" organization [for bereaved parents], Eli Ben Shem, said that the political squabbles over the publication of the report are "impertinence which hurts the bereaved families."

He said that politicians are 'dancing over the blood of the fallen.' In a Kol Yisrael interview Ben Shem said that many bereaved families expressed anger over the conduct of politicians regarding the report. "I am upset that these are the people who sent our children to war."