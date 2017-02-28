Watch: Former member of ISIS speaks out

Tags:ISIS
Related Stories
- What Jewish prisoner of ISIS said during captivity
- Report: ISIS planning 'mass terror attacks' in Britain
- Watch: ISIS soldiers strap bomb on dog
- Circulating the web: Author defends ISIS
- ISIS claims rocket fire on southern Israel
- Iraqi forces bring fight to west Mosul
- ISIS terrorist discovered plotting chemical attacks in Israel
- ISIS attack? Rockets strike southern Israel
- ISIS claims 5 killed in Israeli attack in Sinai
- Watch: Heavy clashes with ISIS leave towns devastated