Deri: Seminars which flout the rules will not receive funds

In the wake of the establishment of new directives to prevent discrimination in the Askenazi girls seminars (high schools), Interior Minister Aryeh Deri stated Tuesday that seminars which will flout the rules will lose all of their budgetary allocations and these will not be restored to them.

"The new directives require that each 8th grade pupil going on vacation will know exactly where she will be continuing her schooling," said Deri in a Radio Kol Hai interview. "We will save parents and children lots of tears."

Deri added that there will be harsh new sanctions against seminars which do not conform with the new rules. He said that he does not ignore the possibility that some seminars will attempt to circumvent the rules, "but according to the new directives a non-conformist institution will not receive funds retroactively even if the problem with it will be solved afterwards."

On Monday Education Minister Bennett and Interior Minister Deri issued a joint statement regarding the directives approved to prevent the discrimination against Sephardic girls in the haredi educational system.

Deri stated the main directives including the advancement of the entrance examinations, a requirement to explain the reason for rejections and the empowerment of an Education Ministry appeals committee.

"No girl will be rejected on ethnic grounds," said Bennett and praised Deri and Education Committee head Yaakov Mergi for their participation in the process. Deri said that "this is the most important topic for us, we worked for a long time on the new directives. Minister Bennett has joined in with the move since he entered his new role."