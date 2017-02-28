Azariya to appeal sentence

Attorneys for soldier Elor Azariya to appeal his 18-month sentence for shooting neutralized terrorist.

Attorneys for soldier Elor Azariya will file an appeal this week against his sentence with the military court.

Azariya was last week sentenced to 18 months in prison for shooting a neutralized terrorist in Hevron.

Attorneys Yoram Sheftel, Eyal Beserglick and Ilan Katz will argue that the 18-month prison sentence should be reduced.

In addition, they will request that the execution of the sentence be delayed until the final ruling in their appeal. Azariya is supposed to start serving his sentence on Sunday.

The Military Court of Appeal will consider the request after receiving it and decide whether to accept it.

Azariya’s attorneys said last week that, while the sentence was on the lower end of possible sentences in light of the conviction, they intend to appeal the manslaughter conviction itself, and they see a good chance for a successful appeal.

Polls published last week indicated that 63% of Jewish Israelis are in favor of a pardon for Azariya, while 24% are against leniency. 13% of respondents said that they “don’t know.”

Numerous politicians have similarly called for Azariya to be pardoned.