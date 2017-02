Jay Shapiro estimates that Trump's government, along with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, will mark Iran as the main problem of the world

Jay Shapiro argues that the common interest of Israel and the US, as of today, is to mark the Ayatollah regime in Iran - as an existential threat to the entire world.

In his view, Israel is benefiting from the new situation, quite contrary to the events at a time when Obama was US president.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast