Record interest in aliyah at New York event

NBN aliyah fair attracts record crowd of 1,500 attendees. 'Each and every one of you has a special place in Israel.'

A record crowd of over 1,500 American Jews attended the annual Nefesh B’Nefesh aliyah fair in New York for those interested in making aliyah to Israel.

Israeli Immigrant Absorption Minister Sofa Landver attended the fair, which provided potential immigrants with access to the information they would need to make aliyah and navigate the absorption process.

Similar aliyah fairs will take place in the coming days in Los Angeles, Toronto, Montreal, and other cities across North America.

This year, in response to an increasing number of medical professionals who have expressed interest in moving to Israel, representatives from seven hospitals and four Israeli national healthcare providers were on site to assist medical professionals from the US. Representatives of Israel’s Health Ministry were also on hand to offer on-the-spot licensing and professional consultations to American doctors.

The fair, which used the theme, “Imagine Greater Possibilities," drew more more attendees than any aliyah fair held previously by Nefesh B'Nefesh in North America, possibly signalling an increase in interest in aliyah among the American Jewish community.

Minister Landver said, "Every year, we at the Ministry of Immigrant Absorption come to meet face to face with potential new immigrants and returning residents here in New York. Aliyah is exciting but also apprehensive, so we are here - come all the way from Israel in order to direct, advise, tell and explain - to process immigration or return to Israel will start here, and make easy and fast, efficient and convenient for those of you who are with us today, potential immigrants, returning residents, members gained and medical professionals, each and every one of you has a special place in Israel, with track and plan our office immigration and absorption fit and offer early in your immigration process. We are waiting for you at home - in Israel!"

“Every year, our Aliyah Mega Event becomes more of an integral tool for building Aliyah confidence,” said Rabbi Yehoshua Fass, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Nefesh B’Nefesh. “To see how the Mega Events have evolved in the past nine years and to watch the level of interest in Aliyah grow is truly remarkable. It’s also incredible to see that Israeli institutions and municipalities realize the impact Olim have on the State of Israel, and are eager to be a part of such a landmark event."