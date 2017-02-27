27-year-old murdered in Bat Yam

A man was shot mortally wounded from a passing car on Ben Gurion street, in what appears to be a criminal settling of accounts in Bat Yam.

Paramedics and MDA paramedics called to the scene tried at length to perform CPR on the man, but finally pronounced him dead.

Emergency MDA medical technician Chagai Nitani was first on the scene with his motorcycle. He said, "When we got there we saw a wounded young man of about 27, lying on the road near a car, unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing, suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper body. We performed prolonged and advanced resuscitation but his injury was very serious and in the end we had to confirm his death."

Shimon Abargel an emergency medical technician of Ichud Hatzalah added, "When I arrived I came across a man, unconscious, without a pulse, and not breathing after being shot. With assistance from other volunteers from the motorcycle unit of Ichud Hatzalah we performed advanced resuscitation but unfortunately, afterwards he was pronounced dead at the scene."

Police continue to investigate the incident.